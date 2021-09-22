Bondly Market Capitalization Achieves $8.34 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a total market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can now be bought for about $0.0803 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bondly alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00129199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00045542 BTC.

Bondly Profile

BONDLY is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BONDLYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.