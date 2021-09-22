MyWish 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $96.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $96.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00129199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00045542 BTC.

MyWish is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

