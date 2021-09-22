Oldfather Financial Services LLC Buys 2,620 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 33.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

SCHF traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.86. 17,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,958. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

