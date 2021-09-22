PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after buying an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $688,857,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,435,000 after buying an additional 100,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,184,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,089,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

NYSE PPG traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $147.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.95 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.71 and a 200-day moving average of $164.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.