Prospector Partners LLC Raises Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 63,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,475. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $85.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.57.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEM. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

