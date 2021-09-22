$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. Duck Creek Technologies reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

In related news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $676,630.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 230,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,735.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,190 shares of company stock worth $7,298,888. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,590,000 after acquiring an additional 895,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after acquiring an additional 100,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,960,000 after acquiring an additional 283,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,979 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DCT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,191. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

