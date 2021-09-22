Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Constellium reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Constellium.

CSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. 11,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Constellium has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

