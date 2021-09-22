Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has increased its dividend by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $157.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,004. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.23 and a 200 day moving average of $138.99. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. UBS Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.