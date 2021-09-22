Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,413 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.41. 121,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,718,697. The firm has a market cap of $234.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

