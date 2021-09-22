Prospector Partners LLC Trims Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Voya Financial makes up 1.5% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 78.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.17. 26,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,082. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

