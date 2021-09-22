iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SDG traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,325. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.54. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $100.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 180.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 43,566 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 21,155.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 281,630.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 22,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,195,000.

