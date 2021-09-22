Prospector Partners LLC Sells 350 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Primerica worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,841,000 after acquiring an additional 166,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,947,000 after buying an additional 100,932 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after buying an additional 218,581 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,210,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,906,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,252,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PRI. lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Shares of PRI stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.76. 296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,550. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

