Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Down 2.8%

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.77 and last traded at $32.77. Approximately 31 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 520,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.02.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycor HCM Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

