MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in August

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MVBF traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,659. The stock has a market cap of $460.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. MVB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in MVB Financial by 278,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MVB Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the second quarter worth $162,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

