Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 575 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $34,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.02. 27,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,893. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.08 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,748,433.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

