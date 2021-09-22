Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 35,500 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Datadog by 32.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,290,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,304,000 after acquiring an additional 318,636 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth $202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Datadog by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth $6,594,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG traded up $3.55 on Wednesday, reaching $148.93. The company had a trading volume of 57,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,407. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.36. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -867.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $146.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $2,073,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,317,747.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $395,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,538,804 shares of company stock worth $198,981,699 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.