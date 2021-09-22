Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,603 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,603 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Northern Trust worth $111,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 100,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 266.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 77,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

NTRS traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,334. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

