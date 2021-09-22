Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Trading 6.2% Higher

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.58 and last traded at $37.58. 435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 142,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 228.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOMN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Boston Omaha by 14.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Boston Omaha by 105,225.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,588,000 after buying an additional 733,630 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 511,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.