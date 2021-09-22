DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Up 7.3%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares were up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 21,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,195,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 20.4% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 122,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter worth about $1,837,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 209.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,539,000. Finally, Resolute Partners Group grew its position in DouYu International by 104.2% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

