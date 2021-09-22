China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,700 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 429,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 353,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:PLIN remained flat at $$1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. 48,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,750. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Xiangtai Food has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

Get China Xiangtai Food alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in China Xiangtai Food during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the first quarter worth $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the first quarter worth $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the first quarter worth $153,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for China Xiangtai Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Xiangtai Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.