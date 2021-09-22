Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 715,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 28,897,244 shares.The stock last traded at 26.50 and had previously closed at 26.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 22.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucid Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

