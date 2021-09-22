Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 779,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,520,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.55% of Global-e Online at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,495,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,955,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,711,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,486. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.94. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

