Equal (EQL) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Equal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $594,475.21 and approximately $13,894.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Equal has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Equal alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00055023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00129309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00045519 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (EQL) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EQLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.