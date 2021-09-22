Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CLS stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. 35,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,819. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Celestica has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

