Menard Financial Group LLC Buys 328 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.8% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 7.0% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.99. 219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $401.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 491.01%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

