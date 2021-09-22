Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 232,322 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,171,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,322 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $274,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.60. 509,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,180,549. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $234.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

