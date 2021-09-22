Menard Financial Group LLC Buys 196 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,900,000 after buying an additional 124,854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $4.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.94. 2,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $217.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.11 and its 200-day moving average is $198.90.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.16.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

