Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,863,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 107,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,755 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,372,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $38.91. 80,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,434,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

