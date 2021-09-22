Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $668,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in KLA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $417,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,222. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $4.03 on Wednesday, reaching $360.61. 6,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,510. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.54 and a fifty-two week high of $374.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.79 and a 200 day moving average of $322.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.