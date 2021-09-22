$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,863,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 107,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,755 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,372,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.