$29.30 Million in Sales Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report sales of $29.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.99 million. The First of Long Island posted sales of $31.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $117.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $117.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $119.46 million, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $120.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.32 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 71,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLIC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,994. The First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.