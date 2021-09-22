$599.99 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to post $599.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $639.30 million and the lowest is $550.00 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $421.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUR traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.16. 25,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

