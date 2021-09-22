Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $88,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $300,454.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,558 shares of company stock worth $4,089,797 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DNLI opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 183.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.