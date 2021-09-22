SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Short Interest Down 25.1% in August

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SBA Communications by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBAC. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.88. 5,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,908. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.03 and a 200 day moving average of $314.89. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 147.65 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

