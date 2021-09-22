Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 9,181 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 7.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Accenture by 12.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 401,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,960,000 after purchasing an additional 44,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 21.1% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.67.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $331.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

