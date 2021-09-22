NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NGM) recently:

9/16/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

9/13/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

9/7/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/9/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $20.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.32. 1,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,749. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. On average, analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $79,995,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $18,833,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $9,860,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 437,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 413,843 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

