Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 4,134 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,431 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the quarter. Cryoport makes up about 3.7% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Cryoport were worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Cryoport by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cryoport by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Cryoport by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cryoport by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.53. 224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,506. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,043.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $625,681.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,900 shares of company stock valued at $25,379,443 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

