Taylor Wealth Management Partners Lowers Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.7% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,636 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,406. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $209.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

