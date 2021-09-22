Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Cuts Position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA trimmed its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,000 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 380,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $2,985,000.

OTCMKTS:SDACU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,559. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

