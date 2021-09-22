Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Reduces Stock Position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lessened its holdings in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,300 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in EJF Acquisition were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EJF Acquisition by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 1,146,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 405,555 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,292,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $11,137,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,950,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,463,000.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EJFAU stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,848. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.