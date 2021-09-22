Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,554 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Chevron worth $206,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after purchasing an additional 658,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after buying an additional 1,177,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.27. The company has a market cap of $183.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

