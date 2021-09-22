iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Update

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 877,800 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of DVY traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $115.46. 1,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,074. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.46.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 26,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.