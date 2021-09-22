Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Short Interest Update

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 751,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.39. 24,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,708. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $430,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,353 shares of company stock worth $4,017,585. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,454,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,242,000 after purchasing an additional 963,427 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 1,420.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 951,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,585,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

