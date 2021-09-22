ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,200 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 437,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 291,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 39,601 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

