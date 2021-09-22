PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Up to $41.66

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.66, but opened at $43.23. PDC Energy shares last traded at $44.44, with a volume of 3,896 shares.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,200 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

