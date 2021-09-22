Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Gap Down to $25.37

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.37, but opened at $24.85. Sight Sciences shares last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 608 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SGHT. Bank of America began coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16.
About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)
Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
