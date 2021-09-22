Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Gap Down to $25.37

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.37, but opened at $24.85. Sight Sciences shares last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 608 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGHT. Bank of America began coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sight Sciences Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.