SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 463,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,767,223 shares.The stock last traded at $16.40 and had previously closed at $15.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

