Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Shares Gap Down to $73.68

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.68, but opened at $71.70. Hyatt Hotels shares last traded at $72.33, with a volume of 11,748 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $4,065,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,373,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,096,233. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

