Cortex (CTXC) Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $45.55 million and approximately $37.04 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00128620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00045480 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 183,736,817 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

