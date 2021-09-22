Tranchess (CHESS) Market Capitalization Achieves $73.83 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $73.83 million and approximately $15.40 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for about $3.49 or 0.00008196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,557.37 or 1.00028450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00079376 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008359 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00055488 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001205 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002385 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,170,681 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

